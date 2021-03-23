JUST IN
AIADMK-led alliance will win TN polls with thumping majority: D Jayakumar
AIADMK's Gramer Suresh expelled for anti-party activities ahead of TN polls

Gramer Suresh, ADMK Madurai leader and State youth coordinator of MGR Organisation was expelled from the party on Monday for "anti-party activities" ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu

ANI  |  General News 

Gramer Suresh, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) Madurai leader and State youth coordinator of MGR Organisation was expelled from the party on Monday for "anti-party activities" ahead of the Assembly polls in Tamil Nadu.

Suresh filed his nomination as an independent candidate as he was not given AIADMK ticket to contest in the Assembly polls.

Ruling AIADMK) is contesting the poll in a pre-poll alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK).

The term of the fifteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu is ending on May 2, 2021. As many as 6,28,23,749 electors will choose candidates for the sixteenth legislative assembly in Tamil Nadu.

The 234-members Tamil Nadu assembly elections will be held in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will be done on May 2.

First Published: Tue, March 23 2021. 09:38 IST

