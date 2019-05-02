EC absolves Modi for third time, says Rajasthan speech didn't flout rules

Prime Minister Narendra Modi didn't violate the model code of conduct when in an election speech he invoked the armed forces and said India's nuclear button was not meant for Diwali, the Election Commission (EC) ruled Thursday.

This was the third time the EC had absolved the prime minister in connection with poll-related speeches.

Officials said the commission examined the matter in detail and it was of the "considered view that in this matter no such violation of the extant advisories/provisions is attracted." The EC, they said, examined the complete certified transcript of the speech of 10 pages sent by the returning officer of the Barmer parliamentary constituency.

The Congress had moved the EC alleging that the prime minister "brazenly" violated the poll code by repeatedly invoking the armed forces in his speeches and demanded that a campaign ban be imposed on him for some time.

During a poll rally in Barmer on April 21, Modi had said India is no more afraid of Pakistan's nuclear threats.

"India has stopped getting scared of Pakistan's threats, I have done right, no? Else every other day they (Pakistan) used to say 'we have nuclear button'....What do we have then? Have we kept it (nuclear button) for Diwali?" he had said.