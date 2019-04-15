EC bars Maneka, Azam Khan from campaigning after crackdown on Maya, Yogi

JUST IN
BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

The Election Commission has barred union minister Maneka Gandhi and Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan from election campaigning for their controversial comments.

Gandhi cannot campaign for 48 hours for telling Muslims in Sultanpur in Uttar Pradesh on Friday that she will not bother about them if they didn’t vote for her.

Khan has been widely condemned for telling people in Rampur, his constituency in Uttar Pradesh, on Sunday that BJP leader Jaya Prada, a former actress, wears khaki underwear—a reference to the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh’s uniform.

The commission earlier on Monday had barred BSP chief Mayawati and Yogi Adiyanath, UP’s BJP chief minister, for 48 and 72 hours for their controversial statements about Muslims.
First Published: Mon, April 15 2019. 21:35 IST

