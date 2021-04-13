EC lets off BJP's Suvendu Adhikari with a light rap for 'mini-Pak' remark

-
ALSO READ
West Bengal: Bitter war of words between Banerjee, Adhikaris in Nandigram
Mamata vs Suvendu: West Bengal prepares for battle royale in Nandigram
All eyes on Nandigram in second phase of West Bengal Assembly elections
EC notice to Suvendu Adhikari for communal overtones in his speech
Bengal's daughter will defeat Bengal's traitor in Nandigram: Derek O'Brien
-
The Election Commission has let off BJP candidate from West Bengal's Nandigram Suvendu Adhikari with a light rap for his "mini-Pakistan" remark made at a public meeting last month.
In an order issued on Monday night, the poll panel warned Adhikari and said it "advises him to desist from using such statement while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force".
The order said the commission is of the considered view that Adhikari violated Para 2 and 3 of Part 1 'General Conduct of Model Code of Conduct for the Guidance of Political Parties and Candidates'.
Adhikari is pitted against West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress president Mamata Banerjee in Nandigram, where polls were held earlier this month.
The poll panel had received a complaint from Kavita Krishnan of CPI-ML Central Committee which alleged that Adhikari delivered a "hate speech" while addressing a public meeting in Nandigram on March 29.
"Election is knocking at the door. You are not giving votes to Begum. If you vote for Begum, there will be mini-Pakistan. (Barely audible)... A Dawood Ibrahim has come up in your locality... We will note down everything. What is the government doing? What is the use of it?" the EC notice issued to Adhikari on April 8 said quoting his speech.
In his reply to the notice, Adhikari said he firmly believes in a free, fair and impartial election where there is no ill-will between the candidates and no personal attack is made while criticising political opponents.
The BJP leader said he had no malafide intention to criticise anyone personally or make any offensive or derogatory statement against anyone. He also promised to abide by any directive of the EC.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU