EC orders Eros Now to stop online streaming of web series on PM Modi

"In view of the admitted facts and material available on record, this web series being an original web series on Shri Narendra Modi, the Prime Minister and a political leader and a prospective candidate in the current to the Lok Sabha, cannot be exhibited," said the poll panel.

The Election Commission on Saturday asked Eros Now to stop till further orders online streaming of a web series on Prime Minister In its direction, the poll panel has cited its April 10 order, banning a biopic on Modi, to place a similar bar on the web series titled "Modi - Journey of a Common Man".