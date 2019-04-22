Election Commission bars Sidhu for 72 hours for 'violating' poll conduct

-
The Election Commission Monday censured Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours for alleged communal remarks during an election rally in Bihar.
The ban comes into force from 10 am on Tuesday.
Addressing an election rally in Katihar on April 16, the cricketer-turned-politician had stoked a controversy when he urged Muslim voters to vote en bloc and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
At the time Sidhu was canvassing in support of veteran Congress leader and former union minister Tariq Anwar.
