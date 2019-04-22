Election Commission bars Sidhu for 72 hours for 'violating' poll conduct

JUST IN
Business Standard

The ban comes into force from 10 am on Tuesday

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Navjot Sidhu
The Election Commission Monday censured Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu and barred him from campaigning for 72 hours for alleged communal remarks during an election rally in Bihar.

Addressing an election rally in Katihar on April 16, the cricketer-turned-politician had stoked a controversy when he urged Muslim voters to vote en bloc and defeat Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

At the time Sidhu was canvassing in support of veteran Congress leader and former union minister Tariq Anwar.
First Published: Mon, April 22 2019. 22:58 IST

