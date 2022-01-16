Former minister, BSP MLA Ramveer Upadhyay joins BJP ahead of UP polls

Former Uttar Pradesh minister and MLA Ramveer Upadhyay joined the BJP on Saturday.

This came a day after the sitting MLA from Sadabad seat in Hathras district resigned from the Mayawati-led BSP, alleging that the party had deviated from the principles of its founder Kanshi Ram.

BJP's state media in-charge Manish Dixit said Upadhyay quit the on Friday and joined the saffron party in Agra on Saturday.

Dixit said a large number of people from other parties are joining the BJP and expressing faith in the welfare work done by the central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Uttar Pradesh government led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

He said Upadhyay's entry into the BJP would further strengthen the party.

In his resignation letter sent to the leadership, Upadhyay referred to his service of 25 years in the party. He said since the BSP has deviated from the principles and ideals of Kanshi Ram, he is resigning from the membership of the party.

Upadhyay, who was suspended from the BSP in May 2019 for anti-party activities, said the party leadership rejected all his clarifications and the reality, which hurt him and also the sentiments of his supporters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)