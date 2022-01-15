UP polls: Chandrashekhar Azad says efforts on to form third front

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Election Commission to hold meet with poll observers on Friday
Assembly elections to be announced any time, but no decision on e-voting
ECI revokes actor Sonu Sood's appointment as Punjab's 'state icon'
-
Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Saturday said efforts were being made to form a third front of several opposition parties for the Uttar Pradesh assembly polls and if it did not materialise, his party would go it alone.
He also targeted Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
"We thought this is a new Samajwadi Party and there will be some change in it. We can speak about social justice.... We wanted unity of the bahujan and we were banking on him (Akhilesh Yadav), but yesterday we felt that our hopes had been shattered," he told reporters here.
"I feel that Akhilesh-ji does not need us. All the best to him...we will fight our own polls," he added.
Uttar Pradesh goes to assembly polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7.
Azad said, "The effort is to unite scattered opposition parties and form a third front. Otherwise, after discussions with the core committee of Azad Samaj Party, we will contest the elections on our own."
To a question on Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath having food at a Dalit household, he said, "He still considers them (Dalits) as untouchable, hence is trying to prove a point by going and eating there. Why is he not having food at the home of a Brahmin or Thakur. He wants to prove a point that he is giving respect to them by having food with them."
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU