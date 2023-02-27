Give change a chance: Mallikarjun Kharge to Meghalaya, Nagaland voters

-
ALSO READ
Mallikarjun Kharge becomes first non-Gandhi Congress President in 24 years
Will force Rahul Gandhi to become Congress chief: Mallikarjun Kharge
Nagaland Assembly elections: A look at key issues dominating state
Mallikarjun Kharge's election will galvanise Congress, says DK Shivakumar
Mallikarjun Kharge 'officially starts' campaigning for Congress prez post
-
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance as polling in the two northeast states was underway.
"People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments," Kharge said in a tweet.
"Welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance," he said.
Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday with voters set to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates.
Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls also began at 7 am, with electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 09:11 IST