Meghalaya assembly polls: A look at key contests between candidates
Business Standard

Give change a chance: Mallikarjun Kharge to Meghalaya, Nagaland voters

"People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments," Kharge said in a tweet

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday urged the people of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance as polling in the two northeast states was underway.

"People of Meghalaya and Nagaland are looking towards progressive, welfare-oriented governments," Kharge said in a tweet.

"Welcome our first time voters to participate in this democratic process for a better future. Urge our sisters and brothers of Meghalaya and Nagaland to give change a chance," he said.

Polling began in 59 of 60 assembly constituencies in Meghalaya at 7 am on Monday with voters set to seal the electoral fate of 369 candidates.

Voting for the Nagaland Assembly polls also began at 7 am, with electors set to decide the electoral fate of 183 candidates.

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 09:11 IST

