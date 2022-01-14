Goa: BJP to contest all 40 seats, candidates shortlisted, says CT Ravi

-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shortlisted the names of candidates for 40 seats for the 2022 Goa Assembly elections for recommendation to the party's parliamentary board, said BJP's national general secretary and party's in-charge for Goa CT Ravi.
While speaking to ANI after consecutive meetings of the BJP's state election committee and the party's core committee, Ravi said, "We have shortlisted names for recommendation to the party's parliamentary board for 40 seats. Some seats will be finalised soon after more decision."
He further said that the final list of candidates will be declared by the BJP parliamentary board in Delhi soon.
The BJP leader confirmed that the party will contest the election on all 40 seats.
"BJP is going contest election on all 40 seats. BJP in Goa has already done alliance with the people," he added.
This statement of C T Ravi has cleared that BJP in goa is not in the mood to make an alliance with any other political party as of now.
Goa will go to the polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
