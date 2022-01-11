Talks on with like-minded parties to fight BJP in Goa: Sharad Pawar

-
ALSO READ
Elections in five states from Feb 10-March 7; results on March 10: EC
LIVE: Be proud of EVM, over 3.5 bn have used it since 2004, says CEC
Shiv Sena asks NCP MP not to create ill will between MVA allies
PM wanted BJP-NCP tie-up for Maharashtra govt, I rejected offer: Pawar
Incumbent BJP to face challenge from newcomers TMC, AAP in Goa polls
-
NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said talks are on with like-minded parties to give a joint fight to oust BJP from power in next month's Assembly elections in the coastal state.
NCP leader Praful Patel, Shiv Sena's Sanjay Raut are talking with local Congress leaders there, Pawar told reporters.
There is a common thinking that BJP should be defeated there and talks are in progress with like-minded parties, he said.
Our desire is that parivartan (change) is needed in Goa. There is a need to oust BJP from power there, he said.
The people of Uttar Pradesh are looking for change. We will surely see the change in the State: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar in Mumbai— ANI (@ANI) January 11, 2022
The NCP chief said his party will contest ensuing elections in Uttar Pradesh, Manipur and Goa.
BJP would like to contest the elections on communal lines but I am confident that the voters will not accept it, Pawar said.
On claims of security lapse during of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Punjab visit, Pawar said, The post of prime minister is an institution and security is the responsibility of the Centre and the state and necessary care needs to be taken.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU