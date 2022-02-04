Goa polls: Utpal Parrikar carries out door-to-door campaign in Panaji

-
Utpal Parrikar, son of former Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, on Friday held a door-to-door campaign in Panaji for the upcoming Goa assembly polls.
Parrikar resigned from Bharatiya Janata Party when denied a ticket from the state capital and filed his candidature as an independent candidate from the Panaji assembly seat.
On being asked about promises made by BJP to him before he left the party, Parrikar said, "BJP keeps saying they had given me new assurances. I do not want to say something for them. People of Panaji will support me."
"There are many issues. I will be releasing my manifesto in 1-2 days. We have to improve roads, drainage systems and properly execute funds in infrastructure projects. If we do this, the economy of Panjim will be rejuvenated," said Parrikar.
BJP has fielded Congress party turncoat Atanasio "Babush" Monserrate from the Panaji seat.
Goa is scheduled to go to the Assembly polls on February 14. The counting of votes will take place on March 10.
