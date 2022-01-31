You will never know when Rahul go on vacation and govt destabilise: Shah

Union Home Minister on Sunday appealed to youngsters in Goa to support BJP for their better future and took a dig at Congress, saying youths will never know when will go on vacation and the state government will destabilise in the coastal state.

During his interaction with social media volunteers of BJP at Vasco city, Shah, who was on a one-day visit to Goa ahead of the February 14 elections, said that only BJP can guarantee a better future to the young people.

Shah said that Goa will be converted into an educational hub in the next five years, the planning for which was done by former chief minister late Manohar Parrikar and his successor Pramod Sawant.

He recalled that two months ago foundation was laid in Goa for a Forensic Science University.

There are similar projects in the pipeline which are already sanctioned for Goa, Shah said, adding that the coastal state has the potential to become the education hub due to the highest literacy rate.

Shah said that the Modi government's Startup scheme has been implemented in Goa and by 2025, more than 500 international-level startups would come up in the coastal state.

When IT hub is created or sailors' university is created then you will have job opportunities in Goa. That is why, I say, you all will not have to go anywhere (any other political party) because if you support Congress, you will never know when Rahul baba will go on vacation and Goa government will destabilise, he said.

He was apparently referring to the Congress' political position in Goa. The party was hit the hardest due to defections in the last five years.

Speaking about industrial growth, Shah said Goa is not a consumer state, and for this reason, the government has to think about the investment that will help in Goa's progress.

That is the reason why we look at tourism as a potential sector, he said, adding that the tourist inflow will grow manifold after a second airport at Mopa will be commissioned.

The international airport at Mopa is expected to be commissioned in August 2022.

Shah said that the Union government is planning to develop the trade and industry which is suitable to Goa's environment.

The BJP in the last ten years had taken up various works like construction of a new airport, modernisation of shipyard, maritime cluster etc. All these were done with the vision. Give us five more years, Goa's industrial development will pick up the pace with jet speed, he added.

