Gujarat polls 2022: Rahul Gandhi to hold rallies in Rajkot, Surat on Nov 21

Amid the ongoing Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address rallies in poll-bound for the first time since were announced in the coastal state.

Rahul Gandhi has been absent from and he has not campaigned in the state so far in this election.

The former Congress president, who had refrained from campaigning in Himachal Pradesh, will be addressing two public rallies in and for the first time.

He will address the first rally at 1 pm in Panch Kakada, near Anaval Village, Mahuwa town in district and the other rally at 3 pm at Shastri Maidan in on Monday.

This will also be going to be the first political engagement since the Bharat Jodo Yatra began on September 7.

Notably, he was last seen in on September 5, where he addressed the party workers in Ahmedabad, two days before moving on to lead the Yatra which began from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu and will enter Madhya Pradesh as it wrapped up the Maharashtra leg today.

Reportedly, the Bharat Jodo Yatra be on a break on Monday as Rahul Gandhi will address rallies.

Speaking about the scheduled public rally in the state, the Congress MP KC Venugopal said, "He (Rahul Gandhi) will visit Gujarat on Nov 21. He will go to and to hold public rallies".

Earlier, the Gujarat public rally of Rahul Gandhi was confirmed by the Rajasthan Congress chief Govind Singh Dotasra during a press meeting on November 9.

"During the yatra, Rahul Gandhi will also take part in the party's campaign for Gujarat assembly polls", asserted Dotasra during the presser.

Meanwhile, the for the 182-member State Assembly will be held in two phases on December 1 and 5. The counting of votes will be taken up on December 8. The party has already announced its list of star campaigners for the Gujarat .

In Gujarat, the ruling party has been in power for over 27 years and will be seeking its seventh term in office.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been Gujarat's longest-serving chief minister from 2001 till 2014.

The state has been a BJP stronghold for a long period and the party has set its sight on returning to power with a handsome majority this time as well.

However, it faces a stiff electoral challenge from the Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which has named Isudan Gadhvi as its chief ministerial candidate.

Congress is also hoping to put its best electoral foot forward to unseat the BJP government.

The 14th Gujarat Legislative Assembly election was held on December 9 and 14 in 2017 to elect the Members of the Legislative Assembly (MLA). The votes were counted on December 18.

The incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) obtained a simple majority with an increase in the vote share in the last election. Despite a decrease in the number of seats, the BJP retained its simple majority in the house and formed government for the sixth time.

In the results declared for all the 182-seated Gujarat Assembly, BJP won 99 seats, Congress wins 77, 1 seat was won by NCP while Bhartiya Tribal Party and Independent candidate won 2 and 3 seats respectively.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)