MCD elections: People of Delhi are tired of Kejriwal govt, says JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda on Sunday held a roadshow in the Sangam Vihar area of the national capital as part of the party's ongoing campaign for the upcoming Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) .

Speaking to ANI, during the roadshow, Nadda said that the people of Delhi are tired of the government which is drowned in corruption.

"The people of Delhi are tired of the Kejriwal government. It is a government that is drowned in corruption. The number of people gathered here indicates that BJP will be blessed," said the BJP President.

People in huge numbers joined the roadshow. The BJP chief was also seen waving back at the people.

He was also seen showing a victory sign during the roadshow.

Earlier, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Ministers of states Dr Jitendra Singh and Meenakashi Lekhi also held road show in the national capital.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and BJP MP from East Delhi, Gautam Gambhir also held a roadshow in Mandawali, ahead of December 4 MCD polls in Delhi.

BJP is focusing on the region-wise dedicated leaders to gain more and more votes in favour.

The for the 250-ward Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 while the counting of votes will be done on December 7.

There are 250 valid candidates each from BJP and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). As per information, three nominations of Congress were cancelled in MCD elections, Congress will contest only on 247 seats.

The polls to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on December 4 are shaping up to be a two-way contest between the BJP, which currently holds the civic reins in the national capital, and the AAP, which is in power in the state.

Notably, the BJP has governed the civic bodies since 2007.

In the last civic body polls in 2017, the BJP won 181 of the 270 wards. The AAP had won 48 wards, while the Congress managed to win 27. Polling was not held for two seats due to the death of candidates.

Earlier, the total number of civic wards in the national capital was reduced from 272 to 250 following a notification issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

