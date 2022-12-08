Himachal polls: CM Thakur tenders resignation to Guv after conceding defeat

-
Conceding defeat in Himachal Pradesh Assembly polls, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday tendered his resignation to the governor, official sources said.
The governor has accepted his resignation, they said.
With the Congress set to cross the majority mark in the 68-member Himachal Pradesh Assembly, the chief minister earlier said he respected the mandate and was going to hand over his resignation to the governor.
