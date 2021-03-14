Houses for all, education loan scrapped: AIADMK manifesto has 164 promises

will waive off education loans and reduce fuel prices if Tamil Nadu’s voters give it power, said the party on Sunday in a manifesto listing 164 promises.

leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami, the state’s chief minister, and O Panneerselvam, deputy chief minister, released the manifesto for elections on April 6.

The manifesto promises 2G data free for college students through the year; ration goods at the doorsteps of families; washing machines for families, and 'Amma' banks cards in the name of late leader J Jayalalithaa, who was popularly called Amma.

It also promised to increase the pension for the differently abled, set up an organic farming research centre; houses for all, and calculate electricity consumption monthly basis instead of bi-monthly basis.

Maternity leave will be increased to a year; one person from every family will get a government job; dilapidated places of worship of all religions will be renovated; the Madurai airport will be renamed after Pasumpon Thevar; and aid for Hajj pilgrimage and visiting Jerusalem will be hiked: these are some other promises the party made.