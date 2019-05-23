How two steps East, two steps South helped BJP cross the 300 mark

In an unprecedented electoral performance, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has shed its image as a force limited to the Hindi heartland and western states, and made massive inroads into the east and the south. Apart from the near-clean sweeps in its core regions, the crossed a tally of 300 seats fully owing to its advances in West Bengal, and Telangana, and consolidation of its stronghold in

This ensured a resounding majority win for the BJP, balancing out the losses from the Mahagathbandhan in Uttar Pradesh. While the lost 11 seats in UP, it gained 34 seats in the four states mentioned, courtesy an efficient conversion of vote share to seats in these states.





Nationally, the has garnered over 37 per cent of votes in the country in the 2019 polls, adding six percentage points to the 31 per cent share it amassed in 2014. This performance is nearly comparable with that of Indira Gandhi in the 1967-1980 period, when the Congress's vote share hovered between 40 per cent and 43 per cent.

According to provisional data, the Congress has garnered about 20 per cent votes, marginally higher than 19.5 per cent it earned in 2014. Its seat tally remained at 51 when the paper went to press.

The BJP more than doubled its voter base in Bengal, from 17 per cent in 2014, to nearly 40 per cent of the state voting for the saffron party in 2019. This helped the BJP increase its seat tally from 2 to 18 (including leads at the time of going to press). This poses a serious threat to the political ambitions of Mamata Banerjee, the two-time chief minister. In a saving grace, Trinamool Congress (TMC) too improved its vote share from 40 per cent to 44 per cent. This reduced the damage to the party, though it lost over 10 seats.



Both the TMC and the BJP gained vote share by severely denting the support base of the Left. The vote share of the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPM) plummeted from 23 per cent in 2014, to less than 7 per cent this time. The BJP ate away half of the Congress's base, too.

In too, the BJP is now standing neck-and-neck against the (BJD). The BJP's vote share in the eastern tribal state jumped from 22 per cent to 38 per cent. In comparison, the vote share of the BJD dropped two percentage points, but remained strong at about 42 per cent.

As a result, the Modi-led BJP poached seven seats from the BJD, and increased its tally to eight. The Congress, which got 26 per cent votes in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections in Odisha, reduced its influence to nearly 14 per cent. Patnaik had earned 20 seats in Parliament for his party, which reduced to 13.

The BJP had emerged as the single largest party in Assembly election in 2018, with 36 per cent votes and 104 seats in the 224-seat Assembly, falling marginally short of majority. In 2019, it has now garnered more than 50 per cent vote share in the southern state, winning 23 of the 28 seats.





Here, the BJP severely dented the support base of the Congress, whose vote share dropped significantly from 41 per cent in 2014 to 32 per cent. As a result, the Congress faced its biggest defeat in The feeble Opposition party lost seven seats, retaining just two in a state where it is in power, in coalition with the Janata Dal (Secular). The JD(S) remained a silent spectator, with a trample damage of losing one seat.

The absence of Telugu Desam Party (TDP) from the contest in Telangana threw up a surprising result. All three parties - BJP, Congress and the Telangana Rashtra Samithi - improved its vote share. But the Congress and the BJP expended its effort in select seats, winning four seats each. The BJP nearly doubled its vote share, becoming a formidable saffron force in second south Indian state. Though TRS won a landslide in the Assembly elections six months ago, it lost three seats in the Lok Sabha election, reducing its tally to eight.

In the heartland, the BJP consolidated its voter base. Its vote share in UP rose 10 per cent from its 2014 performance. Now, nearly 50 per cent of the UP's electorate favours the BJP. This performance comes after the ruling party lost successive bypolls in the state in the last two years. In Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, the BJP had lost the Assembly elections six months ago. Springing back from defeat, the BJP touched a vote share of 60 per cent in the two states, losing only two seats in these.