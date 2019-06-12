Is it the end of the age of alliance politics in India? Yes, for now

In the 2014 General Election, the BJP won 282 seats with Narendra Modi as its PM candidate. This was the first occasion since 1984 that a party had secured a majority in the Lok Sabha on its own. In 1984, the Congress party had secured an unprecedented mandate when it won 415 seats under Rajiv Gandhi's leadership.

This was after Prime Minister Indira Gandhi had been assassinated. The BJP surprised most politics watchers once again in 2019, when it actually improved its 2014 tally by winning 303 seats in the Lok Sabha. While India seemed to have moved to a phase of alliance ...