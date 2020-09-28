JD (U) appoints Ashok Chaudhary as working president of Bihar unit

Janata Dal (U) leader Ashok Chaudhary will take charge as working president of party's state unit ahead of Assembly polls.

JDU Bihar unit chief Vashishtha Narayan Singh informed that Chaudhary will fulfill the responsibility as working president in his absence.

Bihar assembly will be held in three phases with polling to take place on October 28, and November 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on November 10.

