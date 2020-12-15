Kerala polls: 78% voter turnout recorded in final phase, counting on Dec 16

-
78.64 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the third and the final phase of the local body polls concluded in Kerala on Monday, according to the State Election Commission (SEC).
A total of 70,27,534 people, including 32,87,029 men, 37,40,486 women and 19 transgender people cast their votes in the four districts. Polling for 6,867 wards in 354 local bodies held from 7 am to 6 pm on Monday.
Kozhikode district recorded the highest turnout with 79 per cent, followed by Malappuram (78.87) and Kannur (78.57).Kasaragod recorded the lowest voter turnout with 77.17 per cent.
In the first phase of Kerala local body polls held in five districts, a 72.67 per cent voter turnout was recorded.Kerala recorded 76.38 per cent voter turnout in the second phase of local body elections held in five districts.In a tri-corned fight between Left Democratic Front (LDF), United Democratic Front (UDF) and National Democratic Alliance (NDA), the local body elections are seen as a pointer to the assembly elections scheduled in May, 2021.
The SEC further said that all arrangements have been made for the counting of votes to be held on December 16.
