Gurung slams BJP, iterates support to Mamata in next year's Bengal polls

Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supremo Bimal Gurung iterated his support to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2021 state Assembly polls at a public rally in Alipurduar district on Sunday.
He slammed the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre for "never being serious" about finding a permanent solution to the statehood issue of the Gorkhas, who have made so much sacrifices for the country.
"Please answer (Prime Minister Narendra) Modiji, what did you do for a permanent solution to our demand? Your party only gave promises but never fulfilled those," Gurung told a rally at Birpara in the Dooars foothills area of the district, which is inhabited by a large number of Gorkhas.
In contrast, Banerjee never failed to fulfil her promises to the community as regards development and economic progress, he said.
"We have seen that didi (Banerjee) fulfils, implements what she promises. She never gives empty promises. She has done a lot for the hills within her ability.
"Hence, we have decided to vote for didi in the upcoming Assembly polls," Gurung, who resurfaced in Kolkata in October after absconding for three years since 2017 with several cases pending against him, said.
His return to the hills has been opposed by the Binoy Tamang faction of the GJM.
Opposition parties maintain that with several criminal cases pending against Gurung in connection with the mayhem and arson in the hills since 2017, it was unethical for the Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC) to have an understanding with him to get a few seats in the hills and the Dooars belt.
