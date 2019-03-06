- Protectionist policy won't work: US trade snub is a wake up call for India
Lok Sabha Election 2019 LIVE: Modi to share dais with AIADMK in Tamil Nadu
Days before EC is expected to announce the Lok Sabha election schedule, PM Modi will today address rallies in Tamil Nadu, along with AIADMK. Catch LIVE updates on Lok Sabha election campaigns
PM Narendra Modi | Photo: ANI
Lok Sabha election campaign: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead a mega rally of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in Tamil Nadu today, the first after the ruling All Indian Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) clinched an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Paattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). The public meeting will serve as a platform for Modi and other leaders of NDA constituents parties to launch the coalition's poll campaign ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. In the meantime, BJP chief Amit Shah will launch the party's campaign for the coming Lok Sabha elections in Telangana. Shah will attend the party's cluster meeting at Nizamabad.
Meanwhile, Congress President Rahul Gandhi will host ambassadors of G20 countries in New Delhi. Former prime minister Manmohan Singh and other senior Congress leaders are also expected to attend the lunch.
On Tuesday, Aam Admi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal hit out at the Congress for taking a formal decision to not ally with AAP in Delhi. The Congress was "helping the BJP", he tweeted minutes after Sheila Dikshit said it was a "unanimous decision" of the state Congress which had been accepted by party chief Rahul Gandhi.
AAP, which had earlier announced candidates for six of Delhi's seven seats, had indicated it was open for negotiations. Kejriwal had earlier said the Congress was unwilling to ally with his party in Delhi and he was "fed up" with reaching out to the party.
