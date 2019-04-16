Lok Sabha Elections 2019 LIVE: Rahul, Shah to address rallies in Kerala

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a roadshow in Bhubaneswar during his visit to Odisha today. He is also scheduled to address two rallies in Bhubaneswar and Sambalpur on the same day. BJP President Amit Shah will address public meetings in Kerala on April 16. He will address an election convention in Kannur and then leave for Thrissur and Aluva to attend public meetings there.

Congress Rahul Gandhi will also be in Kerala today, addressing public meeting at St Stephens Higher Secondary School Ground, Pathanapuram, Kollam. He will address public meeting in Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh is likely to file his nomination papers from Lucknow.

Menawhile, the Election Commission on Monday on Monday banned Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, BSP leader Mayawati, SP leader Azam Khan and Union minister Maneka Gandhi from campaigning for their hate comments. While Adityanath and Khan have been barred for 72 hours, Mayawati and Gandhi face a 48-hour ban. The nationwide ban comes into force from today.

According to EC officials, this is the first time an all-India ban has been imposed on politicians to campaign in elections.

The second phase of the seven-phase will take place on April 18 to choose 97 members of Lok Sabha across 13 states.