Lok Sabha election result LIVE updates: Counting to begin from 8 am
Lok Sabha election results 2019 LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin from 8 am and continue throughout the day. Track LIVE updates on General Election results
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Lok Sabha election result LIVE updates: The Delhi unit of the BJP has ordered laddoos weighing 7 kg each, cakes and lotus-shaped sweets.
LIVE Election results 2019: Two days after exit polls predicted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government would retain power at the Centre but Opposition parties rejected the findings, millions of Indians would get to know the final result of Lok Sabha polls 2019 on Thursday, with the Election Commission of India (ECI) conducting counting of votes cast in the seven phases of polling from April 11 to May 19.
When the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition had met in New Delhi on Tuesday, it exuded confidence of victory. "The NDA has resolved to speed up economic growth and fulfil the needs of the people in the next five years of our government," Home Minister Rajnath Singh, a senior leader of the BJP, was quoted by Reuters as saying. "We're committed to a strong, developed and inclusive India."
Six of seven exit polls had on May 19 predicted the NDA would comfortably exceed the majority mark of 272 seats in the 542-seat Lok Sabha. Some see BJP garnering over 300 seats.
But Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party, the country's main opposition party, had dismissed the exit polls and urged its workers to remain vigilant at centres where electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being stored before Thursday's count of votes. "Don't be scared. You are fighting for the truth. Don't be disheartened by the false propaganda of fake exit polls. Believe in yourself and the Congress party, your hard work will not go in vain," Rahul Gandhi told his party workers.
When the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition had met in New Delhi on Tuesday, it exuded confidence of victory. "The NDA has resolved to speed up economic growth and fulfil the needs of the people in the next five years of our government," Home Minister Rajnath Singh, a senior leader of the BJP, was quoted by Reuters as saying. "We're committed to a strong, developed and inclusive India."
Six of seven exit polls had on May 19 predicted the NDA would comfortably exceed the majority mark of 272 seats in the 542-seat Lok Sabha. Some see BJP garnering over 300 seats.
But Rahul Gandhi-led Congress party, the country's main opposition party, had dismissed the exit polls and urged its workers to remain vigilant at centres where electronic voting machines (EVMs) were being stored before Thursday's count of votes. "Don't be scared. You are fighting for the truth. Don't be disheartened by the false propaganda of fake exit polls. Believe in yourself and the Congress party, your hard work will not go in vain," Rahul Gandhi told his party workers.
Stay tuned for Lok Sabha election results 2019 LIVE updates.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More