JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Lok Sabha elections 2019 LIVE: Rocky Phase-1 start; PM Modi in Kerala today

The second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2019, which will commence on April 18, will cover 97 constituencies across 13 states. Catch all live updates on elections here

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Tiny URL Add to My Page Print

EVENT HIGHLIGHTS

Lok Sabha elections 2019
“I swear by my land, I won't let my country be destroyed. I will not let the country stop. I will not let the country bow down”: Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI

Lok Sabha elections 2019: The world's largest democratic exercise had a rocky start on Thursday with two people being killed in clashes in Andhra Pradesh, reports of EVM glitches, an IED blast in Maharashtra and multiple complaints from voters about their names not being on the electoral list. 


The round one of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections that began yesterday in 91 constituencies, spread out 18 states and two union territories, saw an estimated 90 million people coming out to vote. A total of 1,279 candidates are in the fray for these seats.

The second phase, which will commence on April 18, will cover 97 constituencies across 13 states. Ahead of that, top political parties will campaign to vest power in these constituencies. 


Narendra Modi is set to address election meetings in Kerala today and attend programmes in Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram, respectively. This would be Modi's first visit to the state after the Election Commission issued a notification on March 19 kick-starting the election process

Votes for all 543 seats would be counted on May 23 after the end of the seven-phase polling on May 19.


CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES

Auto Refresh