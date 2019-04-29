Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Phase 4 LIVE: Voting to be begin in 9 states
Voting for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 phase 4 will decide the fate of 961 candidates. Catch live updates on General elections 2019
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4
Lok Sabha Elections Phase 4: India is in the midst of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections 2019. Voting for phase four of the General elections is set to begin today in 71 constituencies across nine states. Voting will be held from 7 am to 6 pm.
Voting will take place in parts of Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.
Some of the key constituencies going to polls are in Lok Sabha Elections phase 4:
The electorate will decide the political fortunes of 961 candidates in this phase.
Some of the key constituencies going to polls on Monday are:
Begusarai (Bihar), Darbhanga (Bihar), Chhindwara (Madhya Pradesh), Maval (Maharashtra), Mumbai North Central (Maharashtra), Mumbai North (Maharashtra), Kendrapara (Odisha), Jodhpur (Rajasthan), Barmer (Rajasthan), Jhalawar-Baran (Rajasthan), Unnao (Uttar Pradesh), Kanpur city (Uttar Pradesh), Bahrampur (West Bengal), Asansol (West Bengal)
Lok Sabha Election results will be announced on May 23.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
