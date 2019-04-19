Lok Sabha elections: BJP won't get more than 100 seats, says Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said on Friday her party would form the government at the Centre after the results for the Lok Sabha election were announced on May 23. The TMC chief claimed the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) would not get more than 100 seats. “Bengal will have to show the way forward. Everyone is afraid and keeping quiet.

But, Bengalis cannot be intimidated. The TMC will form the government in New Delhi with your (people’s) blessings. We will take all political parties that want a united India alongside us,” she said at a rally in the ...