Lok Sabha Elections LIVE: Modi, Mamata set to battle it out in Bengal today

Lok Sabha Elections 2019: Prime Minister will address two back-to-back election rallies in West Bengal today. He will speak at a public meeting at Siliguri in north Bengal around 1 pm, followed by another rally at Kolkata's Brigade Parade ground at 3 pm on the same day. Meanwhile, West Bengal chief minister has preponed her campaign schedule so that she can respond to Modi today itself. Mamata will address a rally in Cooch Behar at 4 pm. By then, Modi is likely to have finished his speeches in Siliguri and Kolkata.

Congress President will address three back to back election rallies in Nagaland and Assam.

Gandhi will address the first rally at Dimapur in Nagaland on Wednesday morning. He will address the second rally at Bokakhat in Assam's Golaghat district.

Taking forward the BJP poll campaign, party president is scheduled to address two mega rallies in Udhampur and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir today.

Shah will be campaigning for BJP candidates Jugal Kishore Sharma and Union minister Jitendra Singh. Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari will also hit the campaign trail to support the BJP candidates in the state.

The voting for the Lok Sabha polls will be held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19.

The counting of votes will take place on May 23. The state has six Lok Sabha seats.