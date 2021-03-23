Mamata Banerjee accuses BJP of making false promises before elections

-
ALSO READ
Lack of industry in Nandigram may return to haunt Mamata Banerjee
Amit Shah blasts Mamata Banerjee govt over attack on Nadda's convoy
Mamata's 'bhaipo' only single window in industry scarce Bengal: PM Modi
Assembly elections to cabinet reshuffle: Action-packed 2021 for govt, Oppn
The million-dollar question: Can BJP dethrone Mamata in West Bengal?
-
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has accused the BJP government of making false promises to people before elections.
Addressing a public meeting here, she accused the Centre of being eager to sell off its stakes in several public sector undertakings.
"Those who cast vote last time, I want to ask you: Did BJP transfer Rs 15 lakh to each account? At the time of the election they come and take away your vote by making false promises that they will give you rice and dal," she said.
She referred to work done by her government in Bankura to provide tap water supply to people.
Referring to BJP promise of quota for women in government jobs, she said Trinamool Congress has already taken several steps for women empowerment.
"We have given 50 percent reservation in the village, municipality. Panchayats have 50 per cent reservation. Mothers and sisters are in panchayats and in municipalities," she said.
Elections to 294-member state assembly will be held in eight phases from March 27 to April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor