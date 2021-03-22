Arvind Kejriwal sets stage for Punjab elections battle with Kisan rally

-
ALSO READ
Not even single promise kept by Punjab govt: CM Kejriwal to people
Arvind Kejriwal to address 'kisan maha sammelan' in Punjab on Sunday
Arvind Kejriwal to address Kisan Mahapanchayat in Punjab on Sunday
Arvind Kejriwal makes pitch for 2022 Punjab Assembly poll campaign
Kejriwal, Amarinder engage in Twitter spat over farms bills issue
-
Setting stage for his party's campaign in the Punjab Assembly elections due next year, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday addressed a "Kisan Maha Panchayat" in the state's Moga district.
In his address, he hit out the Amarinder Singh-led Congress government, accusing it of not keeping its poll promises and deceiving the people of the state.
He said that 'Captain Sahib' (Amarinder Singh) had made several promises to the people of Punjab in the run-up to the elections but forgot about them about his victory.
With farmers of Punjab in relentless protest against the Centre's three farms laws, Kejriwal attacked the BJP too, accusing the Modi government at the Centre of bringing the measures without consulting the farmers and passing them in an unconstitutional manner.
"I have come here to express my gratitude for raising your voice against Centre's three draconian laws. They (BJP) say only a few states' farmers are opposing the farm Bills, but it is not the truth. Your struggle from Punjab to Delhi's borders has become a revolution across the nation and people of this country are not ready to accept these farm laws which are framed for giving benefit to some selected corporate," he said.
Slamming the BJP, he claimed when farmers from Punjab reached Delhi's borders, the Centre tried to develop pressure on his government to send them to stadiums, so that they "remain inside like in jails".
"But, I did not sign that file despite massive pressure from the Centre. That is why the BJP is now taking revenge from the AAP government now," he claimed, citing the National Capital Territory of Delhi (NCTD) (Amendment) Act 2021 introduced in Parliament to concentrate all power with the Lt. Governor.
"The BJP is doing it because the AAP government did not accept their instructions to put you (farmers) in jails. Instead, I stood in your support and all my leaders and workers participated in protest as sevadars," he said.
--IANS
pd/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor