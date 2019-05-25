JUST IN
Modi elected NDA parliamentary party leader, will call on President Kovind
Mamata sees foreign hand in BJP win, offers to quit as CM; party rejects

Addressing her first press conference after election results, she accused BJP of polarising people on religious lines to garner votes in West Bengal

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee Saturday offered to quit as chief minister of West Bengal following her party's poor show in the Lok Sabha polls but the TMC rejected it.

Addressing her first press conference after the election results were declared, she accused the BJP of polarising the people on religious lines to garner votes in West Bengal.

"At TMC's internal meeting, I offered to leave the chief minister's post. However, the offer was rejected by the party and I may continue," Banerjee said.

She also raised suspicion over BJP's stellar poll performance.

"This huge victory is not beyond suspicion. It is quite astonishing how opposition is completely wiped out in several states. There has been some setting and foreign powers are also involved," she claimed.

The TMC chief also said that an emergency-like situation was created in the state by the BJP to win the elections.
First Published: Sat, May 25 2019. 18:31 IST

