Man who offered to hack EVMs for Congress candidate in MP polls detained

A man who had approached a candidate from Bhind with a promise that he could hack (EVMs) to assure his win in the recently-held Madhya Pradesh Assembly polls, was detained, police said on Wednesday.

Assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh were held on November 28.

City Superintendent of Police K M Goswami said based on a complaint by nominee from Bhind, Ramesh Dubey, police detained Abhay Joshi on Tuesday.

According to police, Dubey said he had received a call from one Ajay Singh of New Delhi, who claimed that Joshi, a software engineer, could help in hacking the EVMs.

The candidate told the police that he later received a call from Joshi, who was staying in Gwalior. Joshi told him that he could help turn the results in his favour.

Dubey asked Joshi to meet him in an area located under the jurisdiction of Gwalior police station and also tipped off the police on Tuesday.

But when Joshi saw the police team during his meeting with Dubey, he tried to escape from the spot, but was caught.

Police said they were still interrogating Joshi, who claimed to be a resident of Lucknow.