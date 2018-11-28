MP, Mizoram assembly elections: PM Modi asks voters to exercise franchise

JUST IN
Madhya Pradesh polls 2018: Faulty EVMs, VVPAT machines cause glitches
Modi took to Twitter to reach out to people in the two states, asking them to exercise their franchise in the 'festival of democracy'

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Photo: PTI

Prime Minster Narendra Modi on Wednesday exhorted people of Madhya Pradesh and Mizoram to turn out in large numbers to cast their vote in the assembly elections.

Modi took to Twitter to reach out to people in the two states, asking them to exercise their franchise in the "festival of democracy".

The PM tweeted in English and Hindi to send out the message to the voters. Polling is on in the two states.

"I request my sisters and brothers of Mizoram, particularly the dynamic youth of the state, to turnout in large numbers and vote," he said in one of the tweets.

Modi usually takes to Twitter on voting days to ask people to cast vote.
First Published: Wed, November 28 2018. 10:40 IST

