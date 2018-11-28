Seeds of farm distress in Rajasthan, MP take root in failed promises

Thousands of farmers from across the country reached Delhi on Wednesday evening and will participate in a daylong protest on Thursday to demand a special session of Parliament to discuss agrarian distress and implementation of the Swaminathan Commission recommendations.

Anger and frustration among farmers has found voice in protests and demonstrations in several states in the last two years even when state governments have tried to assuage them with loan waivers and promises of purchasing farm produce at increased minimum support price (MSP). In Madhya Pradesh (MP), Rajasthan, and ...