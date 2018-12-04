Members of Chhota Rajan gang now office bearers of BJP, says NCP

The has accused the of allowing criminals into its fold leading to law and order problems in Maharashtra, a charge dismissed by the ruling party as "baseless".

Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) national spokesperson Nawab Malik claimed that members of underworld don Chhota Rajan's gang have become office-bearers of the (BJP).

"The is allowing criminals in its fold, be it in Nagpur, Pune or other small cities," he told reporters in Maharashtra's Dhule district on Monday after campaigning for candidates ahead of the municipal corporation polls scheduled there on December 9.

Malik referred to a media report about Rajan's brother -in-law Rahul Walunj being appointed as an office-bearer by the three years ago.

"(Union minister Nitin) Gadkari had also earlier said they (the BJP) will turn 'Valya Kolis into Valmiki' (goons into saints). So, they have initiated a programme to turn such people into Valmiki, threatening the law and order situation," the leader alleged.

Notably, Union Water Resources Minister Gadkari had in April last year reportedly cited criticism faced by the BJP for inducting criminals into the party, and said the entry of such people only changes them for good.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra BJP spokesperson Keshav Upadhye termed Malik's allegations as "baseless" and hit out at the NCP, saying it was at the forefront of criminalising

"The BJP has always fought against criminalisation of politics," Upadhye said.

He recalled that the BJP had under the leadership of late Gopinath Munde taken out a 'Sangharsh Yatra' in 1994 against criminalisation of in the state.

"So, instead of making such allegations, they (NCP) better introspect," Upadhye said.