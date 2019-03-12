JUST IN
Business Standard

Modi govt did not fulfil its promises of providing jobs: Priyanka Gandhi

She was addressing her first political rally in Gujarat after assuming charge as Congress general secretary

Press Trust of India  |  Ahmedabad 

Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were present at the rally near Adalaj village of Gandhinagar district.

Priyanka said the Modi government did not fulfil its promises of providing jobs to crores of people in the country.

The Congress held a rally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state to sound its poll bugle for the crucial Lok Sabha elections.
First Published: Tue, March 12 2019. 16:50 IST

