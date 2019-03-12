Modi govt did not fulfil its promises of providing jobs: Priyanka Gandhi

-
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Tuesday targeted the Modi government, adding she was saddened by what was happening in the country.
She was addressing her first political rally in Gujarat after assuming charge as Congress general secretary.
Congress president Rahul Gandhi and UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi were present at the rally near Adalaj village of Gandhinagar district.
Priyanka said the Modi government did not fulfil its promises of providing jobs to crores of people in the country.
The Congress held a rally in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state to sound its poll bugle for the crucial Lok Sabha elections.
