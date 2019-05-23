NDA builds lead in Bihar, is ahead in 36 of 40 seats versus Cong-RJD's four

The (NDA) has consolidated its early leads in Bihar. As per the latest figures, the saffron alliance is leading 36 out of 40 Lok Sabha seats of the state.

On the other hand, the Congress-Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Maha-Gathbandhan (Grand Alliance) is ahead on just four constituencies in the state.

According to the Election Commission's website, Janata Dal (U) is leading in 16 of the 17 seats it contested, while the BJP is ahead in 15. The third partner, Ram Vilas Paswan's Lok Janshakti Party, is leading in all six seats that it contested this time. The BJP-JD (U) contested on 17-17 seats each and gave six seats to the LJP.

The wave can be understood with the fact the is leading on 25 seats in the state with a lead of 10,000 votes. Even in the Muslim majority seats such as Kishanganj, Araria and Katihar, the saffron alliance has managed a lead of more than 20,000 votes.

BJP's Gopalji Thakur is leading with more than 100,000 votes in Darbhanga constituency against his nearest rival, Abdul Bari Siddiqui. Union Minister Giriraj Singh is also ahead with more than 50,000 votes versus CPI's Kanhiya Kumar.

On the other hand, Union Minister R K Singh has managed to gain ahead in Arrah against CPI (ML)'s Raju Yadav with almost 5,000 votes. Senior Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad is ahead in Patna Sahib seat.

On the other hand, the prospects for Congress- alliance is looking bleak at this point. The secular alliance is leading on just a couple of seats. Chief Lalu Prasad's daughter Misa Bharti is ahead against her father's former right-hand man and Union Minister Ram Kripal Yadav in Patliputra.