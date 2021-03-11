P C Chacko quits Cong ahead of Kerala Assembly polls; Isaac dropped

-
In a blow to the Congress in poll bound Kerala, Senior leader P C Chacko on Wednesday announced his resignation from the party, alleging group interest in deciding party candidates for the coming assembly elections.
Chacko, who was a former working committee member of the Congress, is the second senior leader to quit the national party after Jyotiraditya Scindia.
Amid demand from a group of 23 senior Congress leaders for an organisational overhaul of the party, Chacko, who headed the Joint Parliamentary Committee on 2G Spectrum during the second UPA rule, also alleged that the national leadership of the party has not been active for the last two years.
Thirty three sitting MLAs, including Thomas Isaac have been left out in line with the party’s two-term criteria.
