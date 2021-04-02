PM calls Congress 'high handed', says his govt does not see people's faith

-
ALSO READ
There should be discussion, presentation of views in Parliament: Modi
Govt improved rural, coastal connectivity to bolster farmer markets: Modi
Gujarat civic polls: Modi says results show people's faith development
Modi targets Rahul over 'north-south' remarks, lashes out at Narayanasamy
Modi opens coffers for Assam before polls, accuses prior govts of neglect
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
on Friday slammed the Congress as 'high-handed' without an understanding of local sensibilities and asserted that his government does not see people's caste or faith before serving them.
In Tamil Nadu, the situation was such that senior DMK leaders who worked shoulder to shoulder with late party patriarch 'Kalaignar' (M Karunanidhi) were feeling suffocated due to 'the newly minted crown prince' of the party (DMK youth wing secretary Udhayanidhi Stalin), he said, addressing a poll meeting here, adding 'politics does not work this way.'
"Today the mood of the nation is clearly against the politics of nepotism and entitlement."
The opposition loved calling people anti-democratic, but they should see the 'nearest mirror,' he said.
Congress invoked Article 356 several times and both DMK and AIADMK governments in Tamil Nadu have been dismissed by that party in the past, he said.
Having Congress, hence, in any coaltion meant having a high handed ally who does not understand local sensibilities, he alleged.
"Our ideology is sab ka saath, sab ka vikaas and sab ka viswaas," and at the root of this mantra lay the spirit of compassion towards everyone, he said.
"Our government does not see people's caste, creed or faith before serving them. Ours is a government for everyone," he asserted and recalled his government's efforts to buttress his point.
When nurses from Kerala were abducted while working in Iraq, the government did everything possible to bring them back home safely.
Similarly, Father Alexis Premkumar who belonged to Tamil Nadu and Father Tom were safely rescued from Afghanistan and Yemen respectively, he said, adding "let those who believe in conflict further it. We believe in compassion and we will always serve the people with that spirit."
Bypoll will be held on April 6 for the Kanyakumari Lok Sabha constituency alongside the Assembly polls.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor