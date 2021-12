Poll violence, workers' resentment: Reasons for BJP debacle in KMC polls

The West Bengal unit on Sunday identified organisational lacunae, violence during the polls and resentment among a section of workers over ticket distribution as prime reasons behind the party's dismal performance in the

The ruling TMC won the 144-member KMC by clinching 134 seats in a ringing endorsement for the party seven months after its landslide win in the assembly polls.

The BJP, which lost much of its steam after the assembly poll defeat, managed to win just three wards. The Congress and the CPI(M)-led Left Front bagged two wards each, and Independents three.

"During the review meeting, we identified a few reasons including rampant violence that was unleashed by the TMC, the role of the State Election Commission, which functioned as the branch office of the ruling party. We also identified weak organisation in as another prime reason," a senior office-bearer said on the condition of anonymity following an internal review meeting.

While elaborating on the reasons, he said "resentment" among a section of party workers over ticket distribution also led to its poor performance in the polls.

"It is impossible to satisfy everyone, as everybody aspires to be a candidate. In some areas, this resentment has led to sabotage, too, where a few workers and local leaders became inactive both during campaigning and on the day of polls. All these issues will be addressed," the leader said.

The TMC bagged nearly 71.95 per cent of the votes polled, whereas the Left Front and the BJP pocketed 11.13 per cent and 8.94 per cent, respectively.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar had last week claimed the Left Front coming up as second in terms of vote share is part of TMC's ploy to divide opposition votes.

