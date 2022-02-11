Priyanka Gandhi hits out at Centre for not seeking resignation of MoS Teni

-
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday hit out at the Central government for not seeking the resignation of Union Minister of State Ajay Mishra Teni, whose son is an accused in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence case.
Notably, Allahabad High Court on Thursday granted bail to Ajay Mishra's son, Ashish Mishra, in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place last year on October 3, in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.
"A Prime Minister has a moral responsibility towards the nation and it is his dharma to fulfil this responsibility. This dharma is above every dharma. Whichever politician, Prime Minister or government fails to do this, must be ignored," Priyanka said while addressing a rally in Bilaspur city of Rampur district.
"Today, that man has got bail and soon, he would be roaming around openly, the man who mowed you down. But whom did the government save? Did it save the farmers? Where were the police and the administration when farmers were killed," she asked.
The Congress leader alleged the police was nowhere to be seen at the time of the Lakhimpur Kheri incident. However, they were present to prevent the Congress members who tried to visit the families, she added.
On October 3, eight people, including four protesting farmers, died after being mowed down by an SUV allegedly belonging to Ashish Mishra.
Later in the day, Priyanka Gandhi also held a door-to-door campaign with Congress leader Rizwan Qureshi in Moradabad.
