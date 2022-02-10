UP polls: Over 35% voting till 1 pm; EVM glitches reported from some booths

Amid reports of technical snag in EVMs at some places, polling is going on peacefully in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday with an average of over 35 per cent votes being cast till 1 pm, Election Commission officials said.

The first phase of polling, which started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm, is being held in 58 assembly seats spread across 11 districts in the western part of the state.

"Average 35.03 per cent polling was witnessed in UP till 1 pm," an Election Commission (EC) official said.

Additional Chief Election Officer (ACEO) B D Ram Tiwari said polling is going on peacefully.

"There were reports of a technical error in EVMs at some places. Those EVMs are being replaced," he said.

On Samajwadi Party's allegation that poor voters were not allowed to exercise their franchise in Dundukheda village in the Kairana assembly constituency, Tiwari said the District Magistrate concerned has been asked to look into the matter.

Till 1 am, Agra recorded 36.93 per cent polling, Aligarh 32.07 per cent, Baghpat 38.01 per cent, Bulandshahr 37.03 per cent, Gautam Buddh Nagar 30.53 per cent, Ghaziabad 33.40 per cent, Hapur 39.97 per cent, Mathura 36.26 per cent, Meerut 34.51 cent Muzaffarnagar 35.73 per cent and Shamli 41.16 per cent, an EC report said.

As many as 623 candidates including 73 women are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.28 crore voters including 1.24 crore men and 1.04 women besides others are eligible to cast their franchise, officials of the state election commission said.

The state ministers whose fate will be decided in the first phase of voting include Shrikant Sharma, Suresh Rana, Sandeep Singh, Kapil Dev Agarwal, Atul Garg and Chowdhury Lakshmi Narain.

Leading the campaign for the BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had pitched for a double-engine government for fast-paced development while attacking the Samajwadi Party-Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) combine.

While Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath tried to put the spotlight back on the alleged "exodus" of Hindus from Kairana before 2017, SP president Akhilesh Yadav claimed that people have made up their mind to vote out the from power.

The SP-RLD alliance has centred its electioneering on farmers' issues and has attacked Adityanath over poll promises.

chief Mayawati, who started the poll campaigning late, reminded the people of her government's track record on law and order in the past.

The Congress under the leadership of its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra has generated interest among the people as seen in door-to-door campaigns.

The first phase of polling covers the Jat-dominated belt of western UP from where farmers had participated actively in the stir against the Centre's three agri laws in the national capital.

In 2017, the had bagged 53 of the 58 seats in the region, while the and the had got two seats each. One seat had gone to the Rashtriya Lok Dal.

