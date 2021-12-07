Punjab polls 2022: Cong forms committees, appoints Maken as screening chief

-
Congress has announced committees for the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls, with AICC general secretary Ajay Maken being the chairman of the screening committee.
The party has appointed Ambika Soni as the chairperson of the Election Coordination Committee. Pratap Singh Bajwa has been appointed as the Manifesto Committee chairperson and Sunil Jhakar is the new Election Campaign Committee chairperson for Punjab.
The three-member screening committee will include secretary in-charge of Chhattisgarh Chandan Yadav and AICC Joint Secretary Krishna Allavaru.
Other members of the screening committee will be AICC in-charge of Punjab Harish Chaudhary, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, PCC chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, campaign committee chairman Sunil Jakhar, and AICC secretaries for the state.
Assembly poll in Punjab is scheduled to be held early next year.
