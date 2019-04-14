JUST IN
You are here: Home » Elections » Lok Sabha Elections 2019 » News

Battleground Kannauj: Where the Muslims might help the lotus bloom
Business Standard

Rahul Gandhi got an M Phil without a masters degree, says Arun Jaitley

Arun Jaitley targeted Congress President Rahul Gandhi

Press Trust of India 

Arun Jaitley
Arun Jaitley

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the ‘Modi factor’ was writ large across the country during the first phase of the elections, and multi-cornered contests in several states favoured the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Taking a shot at Congress President Rahul Gandhi, he said, “One day the focus would be on the BJP candidate’s educational qualification, fully forgetting that a public audit of Rahul Gandhi’s academic credentials may leave a lot to be answered.

After all, he got an M.Phil without a Masters degree.” Observing the verbal battles between the Left, Trinamool Congress and the Congress, he said, “On the leadership issue, the situation looks gloomier than what I had thought. The BSP leader Mayawati, the Trinamool leader Mamata Banerjee leave no stone unturned in running down Gandhi.”
First Published: Sun, April 14 2019. 00:24 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU