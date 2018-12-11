Rajasthan election result 2018 LIVE updates: Vote counting to begin at 8 am

Rajasthan Assembly Election result 2018 LIVE: Counting of votes will begin soon in Rajasthan, where exit polls have said the Congress will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), throwing out incumbent Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s government.

Rajasthan has a record of not returning any party to power since 1998 and it flip-flops between the BJP and Congress. A party needs 101 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly , but election in one seat was rescheduled after a candidate died. The BJP had won 163 seats in the 2013and secured a vote share of 46.03%, a jump of about eight percentage points over 2008. The Congress had bagged 21 seats with a vote share of 34.27%, a fall of two percentage points.Rajasthan has a record of not returning any party to power since 1998 and it flip-flops between the BJP and Congress.

The Congress is contesting on 195 seats and has given five seats to its allies — two each to the Loktantrik Janata Dal and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and one to the Nationalist Congress Party.

The BJP is contesting in all 200 seats on its own.