Rajasthan election result 2018 LIVE updates: Vote counting to begin at 8 am

Rajasthan Assembly Election 2018: Counting of votes will begin shortly. Stay with us for LIVE updates on Rajasthan election result

Rajasthan Election Result 2018: (Clock-wise from left) BJP leader and Rajasthan CM Vasundhara Raje, and Congress leaders Sachin Pilot and Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Assembly Election result 2018 LIVE: Counting of votes will begin soon in Rajasthan, where exit polls have said the Congress will defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), throwing out incumbent Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje’s government.

A party needs 101 seats in the 200-member Rajasthan Assembly, but election in one seat was rescheduled after a candidate died. The BJP had won 163 seats in the 2013 Rajasthan Assembly elections and secured a vote share of 46.03%, a jump of about eight percentage points over 2008. The Congress had bagged 21 seats with a vote share of 34.27%, a fall of two percentage points.

ALSO READ: Elections results 2018 LIVE updates: Counting of votes to begin in 5 states

Rajasthan has a record of not returning any party to power since 1998 and it flip-flops between the BJP and Congress.

The Congress is contesting on 195 seats and has given five seats to its allies — two each to the Loktantrik Janata Dal and the Rashtriya Lok Dal, and one to the Nationalist Congress Party.

The BJP is contesting in all 200 seats on its own.

Good morning! Voters have made their decision and today the whole nation will know who the Rajasthan voters have selected for the legislative assembly. We will give you LIVE updates on the counting and result of the recently conducted election. Stay with us as we give you minute-by-minute updates.
