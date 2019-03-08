Run-up to LS polls: Businesses await short term consumption-led spike

Real estate and Indian elections have gone hand in hand for years. But 2019 Lok Sabha election, tipped to be among the most expensive in the world with political parties estimated to spend around Rs 50,000 crore, is set to be different.

Typically, about four to six weeks ahead of the polls, activity in the property market picks up as politicians begin to pull out their money parked in real estate. This time, it’s all quiet till now in real estate even as the Election Commission is ready to announce the poll dates in a day or two. That does not, however, mean that the upcoming ...