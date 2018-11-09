JUST IN
Sambit Patra named in FIR for poll code violation in Madhya Pradesh

MP Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao confirmed that Patra has been named as an accused in the FIR

Press Trust of India  |  Bhopal 

BJP national spokesperson Sambit Patra has been named in an FIR for poll code violation in Madhya Pradesh, a senior election official said Friday.

On October 27, Patra had held a press conference by the side of a road in MP Nagar here, following which the Congress had filed a complaint with the Election Commission.

The organisers of the press conference had sought a slot between 1 pm and 3 pm that day but held it between 12 noon and 12:30 pm, which too was a violation, said EC officials.

Earlier, the FIR included the name of BJP functionary SS Uppal. Patra's name was added following a report from Bhopal's returning officer, the officials said.

Talking to PTI on Friday, MP Chief Electoral Officer V L Kantha Rao confirmed that Patra has been named as an accused in the FIR.

"We had filed a complaint with the EC stating that the press conference was held blocking a road without permission and it is a violation of the code of conduct. Initially, Patra's name was not there in the EC's FIR. So, we again filed a complaint demanding an FIR against Patra," MP Congress election affairs wing in charge JP Dhanopia said.
First Published: Fri, November 09 2018. 21:40 IST

