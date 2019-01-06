Sepoys of Shah: BJP's central 'prabharis' to mind states for 2019 elections

The multi-tiered hierarchy of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is designed to allow a measure of decentralisation to co-exist with the authority and decree of the central leaders.

The system works both through the offices embodied in the BJP constitution and those that are not. While the constitution is elaborate on the appointment and functions of a general secretary (organisation), who silently but surely pulls the strings and holds office at the discretion of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), it says nothing about the prabharior minder, an equally significant ...