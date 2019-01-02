PM Modi to launch campaign for Lok Sabha elections 2019 from Agra on Jan 9

will launch NDA's election campaign for the polls from Uttar Pradesh's on January 9, according to party sources and

will visit on January 4 to review preparations for Modi's visit.

Notably, Modi had addressed a huge election rally in November 2013 to kick-start the campaign for 2014 polls, with a Vijay Shankhnad rally at the Kothi Meena Bazar ground.

Before the state Assembly elections, Modi had addressed a Parivartan rally in on November 20, 2016.

(BJP) sources feel Agra has proved lucky for the party which won nine Assembly seats and two seats.